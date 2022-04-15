MIAMI, United States. – Low-cost Colombian airline Wingo will operate two weekly flights to Cuba as part of a new itinerary between the cities of Bogota2 and Santa Clara, according to information made public this Sunday by the state news agency Prensa Latina.

Both flights (charters) are part of a package that is operated by Dominican businessman Álex Armstrong, and are aimed at promoting tourism to the keys along the northern coast of Santa Clara as well as other island destinations.

“For me, these charter flights to Cuba are the achievement of another paradigm, a more perfect goal and the opening of new opportunities for our companies, for our sector and for the future of Villa Clara’s keys,” stated Armstrong to the state agency.

The new itinerary between Bogotá and Santa Clara was made possible thanks to an agreement between the Dominican entrepreneur, his wife and the hotel chains Archipiélago International and Gaviota Tours. They are also part of the Colombian wholesale agencies project.

According to Armstrong, the new tourism package is aimed for “those tourists that love to discover new sites, who love what is new, who love Nature and enjoy a good experience with it.”

Armstrong stated to Prensa Latina that Cuba “is a marvelous country,” one that he has always identified with and of which he feels part.

“We arrive with this new charter and I truly cannot describe the level of emotion I feel. I can only say: we have arrived in Cuba and we will continue boosting it.”

Prensa Latina stated that tourists who purchase the Wingo package “will be able to choose either spending six days in Cayo Las Brujas, or choose to mix Havana and Varadero with this destination.”

“In all these paradise-like places, guests will have a wide range of entertainment options,” Prensa Latina added.

Wingo’s inaugural flight to the Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara) took place on Sunday, April 10th with 184 passengers on board the aircraft.

