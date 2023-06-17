MADRID, Spain. – Canadian hotel chain Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, which manages all hotel facilities in Cayo Largo del Sur, now will also manage the Villa Trópico Hotel, located at Arroyo Bermejo beach, in Mayabeque province. The hotel has been managed by the state’s Gran Caribe Hotels; starting on November 1st, it will be known as the Starfish Jibacoa.

According to the director general of Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, Mohamad Fawzi, the incorporation of Starfish Jibacoa to its “all-included resorts” portfolio in Cuba “strengthens Blue Diamond’s presence in this tourist destination.”

“The brand Starfish Resorts has generated great interest among travellers, due to its unique concepts. We are enthused about the opportunities that this expansion brings and we hope to collaborate with both our traditional commercial partners as well as with new ones in order to create unique vacation experiences,” added Fawzi, who was quoted by the specialized web Travel Trade Caribbean.

The Starfish Jibacoa features 154 guest rooms, including 44 standard rooms with balconies and 110 bungalows with ocean or garden view terraces. Gastronomic options include a buffet, a grill restaurant and three bars.

“Tourists can enjoy a variety of activities and comforts designed to enhance their vacation experience. From a glistening swimming pool to a fully-equipped gym and tennis courts, water sports and a children’s playground, there is something for everyone. In addition, the resort offers medical services, for greater peace of mind. During the day, guests can participate in beach and swimming pool activities, and at night enjoy captivating entertainment,” highlights the information.

In addition to the numerous hotels that it manages in Cayo Largo del Sur, Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba also is in charge of Havana’s Paseo del Prado Hotel, renamed the Royalton Habana, and the Inglaterra Hotel. Only the Spanish hotel chain Meliá has a greater presence in Cuba than Blue Diamond.

