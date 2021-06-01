MIAMI, United States. – Anglo-German tour operator TUI UK renewed its flights to Varadero this Thursday, according to Cuba’s official news agency Prensa Latina.

“Over one hundred tourists from the United Kingdom are enjoying Varadero this Friday, the most important tourist destination in Cuba, after the Anglo-German tour agency restarted operations with the famed Varadero tourism spot,” reported Prensa Latina.

According to statements by Yamil Millares, chief of operations at the “Juan Gualberto Gomez” International Airport in Matanzas, the tourists come from Manchester, in the United Kingdom.

“The itinerary was carried out in a Boeing 787-800 craft. We envision a weekly flight every Thursday from that city to our airport,” Millares revealed, adding that “after two months of inactivity, the return of these tourists from the European country through an international tour operator the likes of TUI UK is very important.”

According to Prensa Latina, travelers had to go through health-hygienic controls established to prevent COVID-19 contagion.

Recently, tourism minister, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, stated that “tourism in Cuba was not closed”. “We have promoted the resorts in Varadero, Cayo Coco and other areas where tourism had already returned to some degree of normalcy recently,” he added.

According to Prensa Latina, at present the island welcomes seven weekly flights to Varadero from Russia, and four to Cayo Coco.

On September 4, 2020, Air Canada started its flights to Cayo Coco and Varadero; such operations were conducted on a regular basis until Canada closed its borders due to a new wave of coronavirus contagion.

This past Thursday, Cuba’s minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, acknowledged at a press conference that his government hoped to welcome 2.2 million tourists during 2021.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 48,163 tourists arrived in Cuba during the first quarter of 2021, a number that casts doubt on the regime’s expectations.

In spite of this unfavorable outlook, Gil Fernandez did not specify how his government planned to reach the projected 2.2 million international visitors by the end of 2021.

Read in spanish here.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.