MADRID, Spain. – U.S. airline American Airlines requested from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) this week authority to increase its daily flights to eight between Havana and Miami, with the objective of “improving service.”

If its request to add these two new routes, one in the morning and another one in the early evening, is granted, American Airlines would be increasing by 14 the number of weekly flights between Miami and the “José Martí” International Airport. Since March, American is operating six daily flights, for a total of 42 flights were week.

When making this request, the company reminded the authorities that it had already requested this increase in 2020, but the plans were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new flights will begin 90 days after the approval date, or next November, with the following routes: Miami (MIA) 08:00 am – Havana (HAV) 09:13; Havana (HAV) 10:13 – Miami (MIA) 11:24; Miami (MIA) 5:35 pm – Havana (HAV) 6:52 pm; Havana (HAV) 7:52 pm – Miami (MIA) 9:03 pm.

Last July, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved an American Airlines request to resume its operations to several provinces in the island.

The four destinations chosen by the company to resume flights to the Cuba’s interior were Varadero (Matanzas); Santa Clara (Villa Clara); Holguín and Santiago de Cuba.

Regular U.S. airline flights to airports in provinces in the interior of the country were cancelled in December 2019 by orders of then-president Donald Trump, who reversed during his term in office the rapprochement between the U.S. government and the regime in Havana started by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

