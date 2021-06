It’s an insult that the @UNESCO is celebrating the memory of serial murderer, Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

Instead of honoring the victims of his ruthless reign in #Cuba, the UNESCO has decided to honor their executioner.

This is beyond disturbing.

It is shameful! #SOSCuba🇨🇺 https://t.co/0ZxOHGfY4c

— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) June 15, 2021