Hija de cubano encontrado sin vida estaría involucrada con su muerte

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 9/27/18, Evelio Federico Gainza was discovered deceased in the area of W 161 Street and SW 141 Avenue. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact #MDPD Detective Khan at (305) 471-2400 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/HhfH9WyHcM

— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) 1 de octubre de 2018