#Breaking @USCG Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 37 Cubans, Mon.#USCG & partner agency crews are stopping people from illegally landing in the U.S. #DontTakeToTheSea.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, #USCG crews interdicted 5,862 Cubans.@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/JnfNAL2J0u

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 13, 2023