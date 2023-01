#Breaking @USCG Cutter Bernard Webber’s crew repatriated 45 Cubans to Cuba, Thurs, following 2 interdictions off FL’s coast.

Follow @NWSKeyWest for the latest weather updates & small craft advisories, the FL Straits are dangerous & unpredictable.@USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/Y5p2KSP2rh

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 26, 2023