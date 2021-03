HAPPENING NOW: Victims of Communism gather at the historic Capitol to give testimony on their harrowing experiences fleeing tyranny, in support of Victims of Communism Day & for FL students to be taught the truth about the horrors of communism and the 100M lives taken. #FLpol pic.twitter.com/iGLp8oKBdX

— Jessica (@JessStandsOut) March 4, 2021