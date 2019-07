EE.UU. califica de “abominable” tratamiento del régimen cubano a opositoras pacíficas

The US strongly condemns the Cuban authorities’ abhorrent treatment of @marthabroque and Lazara Reyes. Locking them in a hot car for hours is not just an abuse of their #humanrights, but a threat to their lives. The gov of #Cuba must safeguard the well-being of all Cubans.

— U.S. State Dept | Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor (@StateDRL) 11 de julio de 2019