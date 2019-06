Comando Sur despliega fuerza especial contra desastres en Latinoamérica

Partnerships in Action: The @RoyalCanNavy’s HMCS Goose Bay is taking part in the #Tradewinds19 #Caribbean security exercise in the #DominicanRepublic. Exercise includes 800 security personnel from the U.S. & 21 partner nations. @DeptofDefense @EmbajadaUSAenRD pic.twitter.com/fmsPO4MF2l

— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) 6 de junio de 2019