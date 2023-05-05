MIAMI, United States. – The Cuban regime will inaugurate the 41st edition of the International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2023, by its Spanish acronym, in Havana this coming May 5th.

The event, which will take place at the Morro-Cabaña Complex, will be dedicated this time to Culture and Legacy.

Cuba’s official news media indicates that the goal of FITCuba 2023 is to attract potential investors, hotel groups and tour operators from traditional markets as well as those less explored to date, with the intent of propelling this sector of the economy.

Manuel Marrero, Cuba’s Prime Minister and former Minister of Tourism, assured on Twitter that the successful implementation of FITCuba 2023 “will allow for an increase of visibility abroad for Cuba-as-destination and will contribute to the gradual recovery of this sector and of our economy.”

The high-ranking official visited the emblematic facilities of Cuban tourism “which have gone through a thorough process of restoration in order to reopen its doors” as part of the Fair.

In statements to official press sources, Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda, stated that it is expected that representatives from some 50 foreign airlines, more than 570 tour operators and approximately 50 hotel chains will participate in FITCuba 2023.

As part of the event, there will be business meetings, presentations by hotel companies, and visits and tours around Old Havana’s Historic Center.

The Cuban regime will also disclose its business and foreign investment Tourism Opportunities portfolio, and will exhibit the digitalization process of the so-called “smoke-free industry” in Cuba.

Official Inauguration of FITCuba 2023 was held Monday night with the traditional cannon shot ceremony at 9 pm. The keynote speakers were Manuel Marrero, Juan Carlos García Granda and the Governor of Havana, Reinaldo García Zapata.

