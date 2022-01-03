MIAMI, United States. – Just hours before the end of 2021, it seems that coronavirus cases are on the rise after an impasse that lasted several months. According to this Friday’s Ministry of Public Health report, as of end of day yesterday, December 29th, there were 4,461 patients hospitalized, 3,096 suspect cases, 349 on close watch, and 1,016 cases confirmed.

According to the report, 20,935 sample tests were administered in keeping with the daily watch, with 328 tests coming back positive. The country has performed 11,647,855 tests, of which 965,571 were positive.

Out of all the cases, 222 were the result of confirmed contacts; 95 infections originated abroad and for 11, the source of contagion was undetermined. Also, 34.5% (113) of the 328 positive cases were asymptomatic, for a total of 133,374 or 13.8% of cases confirmed to date.

The 328 diagnosed cases belong in the following age groups: younger than 20 years of age (46); 20 to 39 years of age (135); 40 to 59 years of age (101); and 60 and over (46).

As for positive cases per province: Pinar del Río reported 69 positive cases; Artemisa (16); Havana (60); Mayabeque (6); Matanzas (12); Cienfuegos (6); Vila Clara (4); Sancti Spíritus (16); Ciego de Ávila (33); Camagüey (54); Las Tunas (8); Granma (6); Holguín (23); Santiago de Cuba (4); Guantánamo (2); Isle of Youth (9).

Of the 965,571 patients diagnosed with the disease, 1,016 remain hospitalized, 1,006 in stable condition. There have been 8,322 deaths (one of them today), for a fatality rate of 0.86%.

