MADRID, Spain. – Meliá Hotels International, the foreign hotel chain with the largest presence in Cuba, opened a new hotel in Old Havana in recent days.

Named INNSiDE Habana Catedral, the five-star facility features 50 guest rooms, three restaurants and bars, a swimming pool and a terrace. It is “a modern and comfortable hotel that meets the Meliá’s INNSiDE brand, which offers boutique accommodations through a design-conscious personality,” according to the hotel website.

The website indicates that the hotel “is adapted for those who are looking for more than just traveling, as an opportunity to explore the city and combine business with pleasure in a way that they go unnoticed. Its innovative and impressive spaces will provide unique surprises while maintaining an excellent quality-cost balance.”

It is also noted on the INNSiDE Habana Catedral webpage that prices for the month of July fluctuate between $300 and $400 per night.

The hotel is located adjacent to the Cathedral in Havana, an area that is characterized by building collapses and where Cubans’ deteriorated homes contrast with the luxury of the hotel.

This year, Meliá Hotels will inaugurate also the Trinidad Península, a four-star hotel that will operate under the “All Included” modality. It is being constructed some six miles from Trinidad’s Historic District.

At present, the Spanish hotel chain owns more than 40 hotels in Cuba. They are located in Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Largo, Cayo Santa María, Holguín, La Habana, Santiago de Cuba, Varadero, Camagüey, Trinidad and Cienfuegos.

Due to its close links with the Cuban regime, through entities like GAESA and Gaviota, Meliá Hotels International has been widely criticized by the Cuban exiled community, which has mobilized in several cities, like Orlando, Miami, New York, Milan, Rome and Barcelona, among others, to express its opinion.

