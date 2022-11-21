MIAMI, United States. – Iberojet airline, which belongs to Ávoris Corporación Empresarial, inaugurated on Friday, November 11th its direct flight between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba, according to reports by tourism media.

Now, Iberojet has become the only airline company in Spain to offer a non-stop, roundtrip connection to Santiago de Cuba.

“The inauguration of this direct –and sold out- flight Madrid-Santiago de Cuba, shows the relevance of the Caribbean island to the Spanish market when the time comes to select a vacation destination. With this itinerary, in addition to providing travelers an alternative to the Havana destination, we want to show our firm decision to diversify travel destinations, so that our clients can have different and various options when the time comes for choosing a vacation destination,” stated Paul Verhagen, Iberojet Deputy Director.

In addition, the airline provides the possibility of combining the Santiago de Cuba and the Havana airports to fly in and out of Cuba.

According to the medium expreso, the new route is part of the airline’s present programming whose objective is to diversify destinations for the Spanish market and to offer new flights.

Expreso also indicated that the strengthening of connectivity with Santiago de Cuba had been made possible thanks to the collaboration between the Cuban government, the private sector, and all the actors that make up the value chain of a tourism destination.

In that sense, authorities of the Cuban regime celebrated the inauguration of the Madrid to Santiago de Cuba route.

“The arrival of this first Iberojet flight to the city of Santiago de Cuba is reason to celebrate in the whole country, since, with this new operative, we have the great opportunity to show the Spanish traveler another one of our patrimonial cities, some 800 KM from Havana, and which offers a great variety of tourist and leisure options,” stated María del Carmen Orellana, First Deputy Minister of Tourism in the island.

Also, Polish airline Lot announced this month that it would reinstate once-weekly flights to Cuba between the city of Katowice and the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport in Varadero during tourism high season.

In late October, we learnt that the airline Air Canada had reinstated its flights to Cuba, cancelled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Aeromexico airline reinstated its flights to the island, with a frequency of seven flights in its route Mexico City to Havana. Aeromexico launched its operations in Cuba in 2011, and in 2020, stopped them due to coronavirus-related health restrictions.

