MADRID, Spain. – A new, high-standard hotel exclusively for Cuba’s Tobacco Route will be inaugurated next September in the San Juan y Martínez municipality, Pinar del Río province. It will be launched on the occasion of the Thirteenth Tourism and Nature event (Turnat).

According to the official news agency Prensa Latina, the goal of the facility, which belongs to the Islazul chain, will be “to allow people who wish to live and share the secrets of this culture, to participate in the different processes of this labor and interact with the tobacco growers.”

The hotel has eight guest rooms, a bar, a cigar shop and a smoker’s lounge, and will function as the Tobacco Route’s information center, as explained by José Antonio Aguilera, Tourism delegate in Pinar del Río.

“The goal is for tourists to come here and mingle with the community, and for local progress to be the winner,” he added.

The opening of the hotel, which is associated to the Vueltabajo Hotel, will offer new facilities to travelers who wish to learn more about the tobacco culture, by allowing them to engage and interact with that community if they so desire, to be part of the planting process which coincides with high season for international tourists, according to the information provided.

In its effort to revive the tourism sector and reach the projected 2.5 million visitors in 2022, the Cuban government has been promoting nature tourism in recent months.

In the recent International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, Cuba’s tourism minister, Juan Carlos García, announced that this year, the Turnat event would be held again, dedicated to nature tourism and held in the eastern part of the country between September 20 and 25.

On that occasion, Elba Rosa Pérez, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, indicated that measures were being implemented to develop a sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism, and that the island had “potentials” for sustainable tourism development.

