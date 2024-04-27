AREQUIPA, Peru – The Metropolis Hotel, one of the most iconic hotels in Havana, will be managed by the German chain Kempinski Hotels after its repair. Kempinski Hotels specializes in luxury and 5-star establishments.

A note from the Tourinews portal recalls that the Metropolis is owned by the Gaviota Group, the tourism arm of the Cuban regime’s Armed Forces.

“It is located in the vicinity of the Metropolitan Bank, specifically, on Aguacate Street, at the corner of O’Reilly Street. It is a high tourist area of Old Havana, due to its proximity to the Capitol, Central Park, or the Grand Alicia Alonso Theater, home of the National Ballet of Cuba,” the report states.

After announcing its remodeling in 2019, and following several years of construction, the Metropolis Hotel could finally open its doors in five months.

The hotel in question will be the third managed by the Kempinski company in the Cuban capital and the fourth in the entire country.

“Kempinski already has in Havana the Gran Hotel Bristol and the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski, all urban, to which is added the Cayo Guillermo Resort Kempinski Cuba beach hotel, which, as its name suggests, is located in Cayo Guillermo, Ciego de Ávila province,” indicates Tourinews.

Despite having welcomed three million visitors in 2023, experts indicate that the tourism sector on the Island is facing one of the deepest crises of the last two decades.

Among the impacting factors, the official government press emphasizes competition in the Caribbean area, internal economic challenges, and restrictions imposed by the United States.

In this context, Cuban authorities are implementing various strategies to diversify tourism offerings, going beyond the classic sun-and-beaches proposal. They are promoting circuits that cover historical, cultural, quality of life, nature, adventure, nautical, and event aspects.

