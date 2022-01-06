MIAMI, United States. – The number of positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Cuba, with 673 new contagions, 117 more than yesterday, January 3rd.

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP, by its Spanish acronym), as of close of the day on Monday, 7,536 patients were hospitalized, 4,648 of them suspect of having the disease, 513 under observation, and 2,395 confirmed positive.

The 673 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours were the result of 18,310 tests administered to detect the coronavirus. The country has administered 11,749,504 Covid-19 tests -of which 968,171 have resulted positive- since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Of the total positive cases detected, 538 occurred through confirmed contacts; 118 originated abroad; and 17 has no identifiable source. Likewise, 27.0% of the 673 positive cases were asymptomatic, for a total of 134,129, or 13.8% of confirmed cases to date.

The population groups affected by coronavirus in the last day were 20 years of age and younger (with 115 total positive cases); between 20 and 39 years of age (273); between 40 and 59 (177); and 60 years of age and over (108).

Due to coronavirus, 2,375 patients remain hospitalized, 2,350 of them in stable condition. Three-hundred eighty-nine individuals were discharged in the course of the day, and 957,415 patients have recovered (98.9%) since the start of the pandemic.

Likewise, the MINSAP has assured the public that 25 confirmed patients are still in intensive care, 4 of them in critical condition and 21 in serious condition. In the last 24 hours, there were no fatalities in the country; the total number of deaths due to coronavirus since the start of the health crisis in 2020 is 8,324.

The number of positive cases per province is as follows: Pinar del Río, with 107 positive

Covid-19 cases; Artemisa (45); Havana (70); Mayabeque (24); Matanzas (105); Cienfuegos (45); Villa Clara (28); Sancti Spíritus (39); Ciego de Ávila (38); Camagüey (31); Las Tunas (59); Granma (15); Holguín (53); Santiago de Cuba (3); Guantánamo (3); Isle of Youth (8).

