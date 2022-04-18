MADRID, Spain. – In Varadero “what is needed is a transformation,” “there has to be a nightlife, discos, retail outlets and stores that remain open extended hours,” stated Cuba’s Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, referring to the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba-2022) that will be held between May 3rd and 7th at the Varadero resort.

“We must redesign our products, give more life to the city, with a strong cultural component and a better urban image, including the entrance to the resort,” he added, at a time when the Cuban population is facing problems with housing and is affected by the energy, health and economic crisis.

Marrero Cruz considered that FITCuba-2022 “is a great opportunity to show the virtues and strengths of the tourism sector in the country, and at the same time, to reinforce the strategic character of this industry in the Cuban economy,” according to the official daily Granma.

For Marrero Cruz, “the event will serve to tell the world that –according to him- the country is alive, it’s resisting, and it’s making progress.”

The delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas, Ivis Fernández Peña. Stated that the Convention Center Plaza América, where the tourism fair will be held, will be ready in the next few days.

Since the Cuban regime announced the International Tourism Fair, the island’s authorities have harped on their hopes that the event will revive the sector.

Last March, president Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that the fair would be “extraordinary, well thought out, cultured, innovative,” and that it would show “the potentials of Cuban tourism.”

According to Díaz-Canel, who insists Cuba will reach 2.5 million visitors to the island in 2022, essential components are “talent, innovation and individual effort” in order for this sector to recover. Also, it will be essential “to develop strategies to counteract the effects of the tightening U.S. embargo, wicked imperial aggression and the pandemic.”

The International Tourism Fair FITCuba-2022 will be highlighting Russia as honored guest country, in spite of the fact that the majority of democratic nations in the world has imposed sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

