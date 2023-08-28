MADRID, Spain. – Last weekend, a Cuban man was the object of a robbery at the Cuban Art Factory (FAC, by its Spanish acronym). According to the victim, the thief stole personal documents and his cell phone.

“I already reported it, and today I was able to get the SIM card, unfortunately those things happen to me,” said the man, who identified himself on Twitter as @elcoleroloco.

According to his account, “you can see everything” on the Cuban At Factory’s security cameras, but “he was not given the video” because they only hand it over to police authorities after thefts are reported.

“The individual (the thief) was sitting next to me. One can see how he sat there and stole my bag. He went to the rear to pay while we were filing the report with Security, when we realized it. While we were searching in the security cameras, he had already paid and left the place, it took him five minutes… His face is front page,” explains @elcoleroloco.

Likewise, he indicated that he had already reported the cell phone stolen, but said that his main worry is the personal documents and all the waiting lines he will have to make in order to replace them.

The wave of violence and crime (thefts, assaults, murders) that Cuba is facing, and which has gotten worse in the last year, was reflected in the most recent report by the Cuban Observatory of Citizen Auditing (Observatorio Cubano de Auditoría Ciudadana, OCAC, by its Spanish acronym).

The report, which corresponds to the first Quarter of 2023, registered 98 documented crimes: 16 in January; 48 in February, and 34 in March. Of these, 42 were robberies; 33 were murders; 17 were assaults, and six were labeled as “other”. The upward trend continued into the second Quarter, which had 189 crimes reported. The provinces that were most affected were Havana, Villa Clara and Guantánamo.

The study also speaks of the existence of criminal gangs, which signals to a deteriorating trend in safety and social cohesion, influenced by a lack of government transparency.

