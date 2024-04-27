AREQUIPA, Peru – Aiming to reach the milestone of three million visitors in 2024, the official press of the Cuban regime reports a “modest increase” in tourist arrivals during the first quarter of the year.

A report from the state-run media Cubadebate indicates, based on preliminary data, an increase on the Island of 7.5% in international visitors, reaching a total of 808,678 between January, February, and March.

Canada remains the top source for tourism, with 398,784 tourists representing 49.3% of international visitors. Likewise, the second place for arrivals was occupied by about 75,382 Cuban nationals who reside abroad permanently.

For its part, Russia doubled the number of arrivals reported in the same period of 2023, reaching 66,887 tourists.

“The ranking is followed by the United States (46,716) and Germany (22,097). Other markets show modest increases, including Mexico, Argentina, China, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Belarus, and Peru,” the note states.

In the quest for three million tourists, the Ministry of Tourism faces some challenges. This is acknowledged by the official press, among them growth of direct air connections to Cuba and a renewal of the offerings.

These issues will be the subject of debate at the 42nd International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2024, which will be held in Cayo Coco-Jardines del Rey next May.

Contrary to the figures published by Cubadebate, at the meeting of Cuba’s Council of Ministers held recently, regime authorities recognized that tourism is not going as planned.

The complexity of the current economic situation was the backdrop for the meeting, which was presided over by the Cuban head of state, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and led by Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, with the usual triumphalist spirit that characterizes the official discourse. Regarding tourism, it was reported that only 89% of the plan had been achieved, with an arrival of 268,176 visitors, a figure that, although it exceeds last year’s numbers, reflects the difficulties in reaching the goals set for 2024.

