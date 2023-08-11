MIAMI, United States. – Cuba features among the preferred travel destinations for young Spaniards in 2023. The website WeRoad, a travel agency that caters to millennials, affirms it.

The platform indicates that the Caribbean island has attracted travelers from the Iberia Peninsula “because of its cultural diversity and natural beauty.”

Based on its statistics, WeRoad indicates that more than 20% of millennials in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and Great Britain travel to Cuba for their summer vacations. Same is true for Jordan.

In order to satisfy the demand, the website WeRoad is offering the Cuba 360o Tour: from Havana to Trinidad, 12 days and 11 nights, starting at 879 Euros.

In the case of Spanish millennials, they also travel to countries like Japan, Indonesia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Island and Corfu.

WeRoad is a platform that caters to travelers between the ages of 25 and 49 who want to meet new people, experience an adventure and connect with other cultures and histories. According to the Excelencias Cuba portal, the company offers a vast catalogue of destinations and activities to suit all tastes and budgets.

Holiday Barometer Ipsos-Europ Assistance, a research project about travel trends among millennials, confirms that the main motivations for millennials when it comes to travel are experience, diversity and connections above all other factors.

WeRoad statistics state that travelers who have made early reservations have opted for far-away places, which reveals their interest for exploring different and distant places.

“Our objective is to create connections between people, cultures and histories, and to that end we organize group travel for groups of 15 people max, who are in the same age-group,” according to information provided on the platform’s official website.

