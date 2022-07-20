MIAMI, United States. – The Canadian chain Blue Diamond Resorts will manage the Royalton Habana hotel, located at Paseo del Prado and Malecón Boulevard, in the capital, according to official information published Monday in official media outlets.

As told in a report by Radio Reloj, the director general of Blue Diamond Resorts, Mohamad Fawzi, described as “a milestone” for the company the incorporation of the Royalton Habana to its portfolio. Royalton Habana is owned by the Cuban tourism group Gaviota, and had been managed by the French chain ACCOR since its inauguration in 2019.

Royalton Habana features 250 guest rooms in an area of the capital with impressive vistas.

It was learnt recently as well that Blue Diamond Resorts will manage the Mystique Regis Habana hotel and all hotel facilities in the tourism pole of Cayo Largo del Sur.

The Canadian company, which manages brands in the island such as Memories, Royalton and Starfish, made known this news during the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, held in Varadero last May.

According to statements made by the general director to Cubadebate, the start of Blue Diamon’s management of the Royalton Habana, planned for the winter season 2022-2023, will take place gradually as the hotel facilities are confirmed to meet the brand’s standards.

“For Blue Diamond, this will be a far-reaching project and a unique experience, because we are talking about managing almost entirely a tourist destination to include all its facilities,” stated García.

In November 2021, Blue Diamond inaugurated the luxury Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton Hotel in Varadero. This facility is only for guests 16 years of age and older, and “combines the timeless architecture of 1940s Cuba with one of the most emblematic beaches in the world,” stated Blue Diamond Resorts.

In the meantime, in January of this year, the hotel chain announced the reopening of the Starfish Cayo Guillermo Hotel, with newly renovated areas, restaurants and part of its guest rooms.

This four-star, “all included” hotel facility is located in the keys north of Ciego de Ávila, and offers lodging to tourists of all ages as well as of diverse vacationing styles. In addition to its 296 guest rooms, it features two comfortable houses located in an exclusive area.

In spite of the serious crisis that the island has been experiencing, the Cuban regime has not halted construction of new hotels or expansion of existing ones. In the months of world economic crisis caused by the pandemic and of domestic shortages caused by the mismanagement of the economy on the part of the Communist Party, construction of new hotels has not ceased, according to a report published in CubaNet in early June of this year.

