AREQUIPA, Peru – After four years of inactivity, the route linking Havana with Bogota operated by the Colombian airline Avianca will soon resume its flights to Cuba.

The Cuban Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, made the announcement in statements published on X (formerly Twitter) by the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia.

According to Avianca’s head of the Island, the airline’s arrival on Cuban soil is expected in July with four weekly frequencies.

A note from Reportur highlights that the return of the Colombian airline to Cuba represents competition for other companies offering routes to South America, such as Copa Airlines and Latam. Furthermore, this could serve to connect Brazilian tourists with the Island.

Ivis Fernández, advisor and representative of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, stated that a Brazilian airline soon traveling to Bogotá is paving the way for Brazilians to reach Cuba.

Avianca flights to Cuba began operating twice a week in 2012. However, by January 2020, the airline announced the cancellation of operations due to possible sanctions from the United States.

“Avianca Holdings reports that, while resolving a pending issue with the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) related to commercial operations in Cuba, the company will suspend ticket sales to and from Cuba starting October 31, 2019,” the company stated in a press release.

On October 23, 2019, Avianca announced that as part of the financial structuring to obtain a loan, its majority shareholder, Synergy Aerospace Corp., established the limited liability company BRW in the state of Delaware (USA), to which it unilaterally transferred all its shares of the conglomerate. With that operation, “Avianca came to be considered as a company subject to United States regulations regarding the economic embargo that said country maintains against Cuba,” the company added at the time.

