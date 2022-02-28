MADRID, Spain. – Russian airline Aeroflot cancelled its flights to Cuba, Mexico, the United States and the Dominican Republic, due to the closing of Canadian airspace to Russia.

In a communiqué published this Sunday, the airline announced that, between February 28 and March 2, 2022, all transatlantic roundtrip flights had been cancelled between Moscow and the following destinations: Cuba (Havana – SU150/151; Varadero – SU154-155); Mexico (Cancun – SU158/159); United States (Los Angeles – SU108/109; Miami – SU110/111; New York – SU 102/103 and SU124/125; Washington – SU104/105); Dominican Republic (Punta Cana – SU156/157).

Aeroflot announced that updates to future flights for these itineraries would be published on its website and on the official social network accounts of the airline; it also asked passengers to stay abreast of changes in flight schedules.

Individuals who had already purchased a ticket will be able to obtain a reimbursement at the place where they purchased it.

Those who purchased tickets through websites, they can request reimbursement by calling these telephone numbers, available around the clock: +7495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (calls are free-of-charge within Russia), *555 (for mobile telephones), contact centers free-of-charge worldwide, through the comments questionnaires on the airline’s website, or at its own sales offices.

The director of communications of Canada’s ministry of Transportation, Valerie Glazer, informed the AFP agency this Sunday that, “The government of Canada forbids the operation in Canadian airspace of any aircraft that is owned, chartered or operated by Russian interests,” in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Starting Monday, all flights to Europe are cancelled due to the European Union’s decision to close its airspace to Russian aircraft, which it announced on the day before by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.