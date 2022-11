#BREAKING: Today, over 150 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody. During the past two days, multiple large groups made landfall on remote islands off of the Florida Keys & were located by @USCGSoutheast & @CBPAMO partners.#cbp #florida #cuba #news pic.twitter.com/uisVtBypbs

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 15, 2022