#Breaking @USCG Cutter Joseph Poroo’s crew repatriated 31 Cubans, Mon., following 2 interdictions off Cay Sal, Bah & 1 about 10 mi. off Long Key.

The weather is unpredictable, #DontTakeToTheSea & risk your life for a journey you can do safely, legally.

More 📽️📸👇@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/2mgN4I6Btd

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 20, 2023