Golpe de Estado en Birmania: el ejército detiene a líderes del gobierno

#UPDATE #Myanmar‘s military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader #AungSanSuuKyi and imposing a one-year state of emergency, generals justifying the power grab by alleging fraud in November elections https://t.co/FpkcMCrt39 pic.twitter.com/uQfz3ih3m8

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 1, 2021