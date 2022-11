Yesterday, a group of 42 Cuban migrants (27 adults, 15 accompanied juveniles) were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after they made landfall on islands off the FL Keys. The migrants were stranded & located by @USCGSoutheast partners.#usbp #bordersecurity #dhs #friday pic.twitter.com/5bXu4RNzSX

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) November 4, 2022