Meteorólogos de EEUU divisan meteorito sobre los cayos de la Florida

We’re receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida Keys. It appears that a meteorite impact occurred in western Cuba, near the town of Viñales, Pinar del Río, earlier this afternoon. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor https://t.co/PbzbrEhoGf

— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) 1 de febrero de 2019