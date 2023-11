Sources: Cuban RHP Edgar Zulueta (17) left the country in recent hours and will seek to sign with an MLB team.



One of the best U-18 talents in 2023 according to my rankings.



6’3, 172 lbs. Potential starting pitcher with 4 pitches (FB, SL, CH, SP).



Zulueta posted 6-2, 0.69… pic.twitter.com/F8vSVtjENI