We are thrilled to announce our two new acquisitions: MUTHU IMPERIAL CAYO GUILLERMO HOTEL AND MUTHU RAINBOW BEACH PLAYUELAS in CUBA, both 5 star hotels set to open in Dec 2018 and mid-2019 respectively. We look forward to welcoming you! pic.twitter.com/hyZa7tsssf

— MGM Muthu Hotels (@MGMMuthuHotels) 17 de julio de 2018