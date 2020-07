Trump firma decreto que ampliará oportunidades para hispanos en EE.UU.

President @realDonaldTrump‘s executive order today encourages pro-growth, pro-family, and pro-community policies such as school choice, civic education, and more—helping to make sure every member of our country’s Hispanic community prospers!

1600 Daily: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/FZFCrOVCss

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 10, 2020