Sen. Rubio joined Rep. @MarioDB in sending a bipartisan and bicameral letter to @eucopresident, @JosepBorrellF, and @EP_President that highlights the ongoing crackdown by the Castro-Díaz-Canel regime against members of the @Mov_sanisidro & other human rights activists in #Cuba.

— Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) July 2, 2021