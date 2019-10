ARC condemns the harassment & arrest of @jorolicas & his wife Nancy Alfaya. Read ARC’s whitepaper on #Cuba‘s Decree 349 which restricts #artisticfreedom in ARC’s whitepaper here:https://t.co/tGlHId8lWO@ScholarsAtRisk @pen_int @englishpen @CubalexDDHH https://t.co/32ukIrOvdj

— ARC (@AtRiskArtists) October 2, 2019