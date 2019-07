Patrulla Fronteriza detiene a migrantes cubanos en EE.UU.

Rio Grande Valley #BorderPatrol agents taking into custody a group of 168 illegal aliens near Hidalgo, Texas. The group consisted of family units and unaccompanied children from Central America, Venezuela and Cuba. @CBP #SouthwestBorder #USBP https://t.co/sD8OHbncVN pic.twitter.com/LiiOodwU4j

— CBP RGV (@CBPRGV) July 8, 2019