Early this morning, Miami Sector Border Patrol agents with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing near Marathon, FL & encountered 11 Cuban migrants attempting to board a dump truck after making landfall. No injuries were reported.#borderpatrol #florida #DHS #Cuba pic.twitter.com/WZQwKnfccY

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) October 26, 2022