Ministerio de Justicia del régimen declara culpable a Ferrer en Twitter

The #Cuba Ministry of Justice @CubaMinjus considered the accusation against @jdanielferrer proven when the trial had not yet been held.

Is that what they call presumption of innocence?

Tweets were deleted but captured by @joseraul86 pic.twitter.com/xgOOIfVW4S

— Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos (@observacuba) February 27, 2020