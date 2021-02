María Elvira condena al régimen por envenenar perros de animalista en Cuba

In Castro’s #Cuba even those who dare to speak up about Animal Rights & Animal Welfare are relentlessly persecuted.

Animal rights activist, Leydi Laura, just had her dogs POISONED by Castro’s State Security agents.

Absolutely shameful! @peta @ASPCA @UNHumanright @freedomhouse https://t.co/XCiCjhz1G0

— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) February 2, 2021