Marco Rubio: “Reyes de España ignoraron a la oposición cubana”

Earlier this week I urged the Spanish Monarchs to hold a private dialogue with members of the opposition in #Cuba.

Instead they decided to ignore them & pose in front of an effigy of murderer Ché Guevara, while members of #UNPACU& their leader @jdanielferrer remain detained. pic.twitter.com/GzufBWGB3S

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 14 de noviembre de 2019