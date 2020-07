Marco Rubio a los que quieren marchar frente a su casa este 26 de julio: NO

This Sunday July 26th,the day Communists celebrate Castro’s takeover of Cuba,an organization which supports the #MaduroRegime in #Venezuela is planning to “march” on my home in Miami demanding I defund the police & support socialism

You can have my answer now, if you like….NO. pic.twitter.com/imidYEjq2H

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 23, 2020