#Breaking @USCG Cutter Manowar’s crew transferred 23 Cubans to Bahamian immigration officers Tues. after being rescued off Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas. #DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbassyNassau pic.twitter.com/MxfokCMmmY

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 4, 2023