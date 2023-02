#Breaking @USCG Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 16 Cubans, Tues.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, #USCG crews interdicted 5,576 Cubans.

The weather is unpredictable in the Florida Straits, don’t risk your life, #DontTakeToTheSea. @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/kZYskhpt7A

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 7, 2023