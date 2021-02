Guardia Costera de EEUU halla balsa de cubanos desaparecidos en altamar

#UPDATE @USCG and a good Samaritan located the boat used by the 10 people that went missing outside of Key West. The vessel was located approximately 8 miles south of Long Key. The search continues.#D7 #USCG #SearchAndRescue pic.twitter.com/2N4c47HM2q

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 15, 2021