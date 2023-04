#BREAKING @USCG Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 47 people to Cuba, Tuesday.

“No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.” – Lt. Ives, D7

Read more: https://t.co/BBdzZsz7Jn@USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/GaTCOGZEtC

