#Breaking @USCG Cutter Issac Mayo’s crew repatriated 19 Cubans to Cuba, Tuesday.

Taking to the sea on makeshift vessels is dangerous and the chance for loss of life is great.

Since Oct. 1, 2022 #USCG crews interdicted 5,590 Cubans at sea. @USEmbCuba #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/1HwNyGVUZ8

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2023