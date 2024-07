#DontTakeToTheSea 🚫🌊 The crew of the @USCG Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 17 migrants to Cuba, Thurs., following an interdiction of an unlawful maritime migration attempt 24 miles south of Marquesas after it was detected by a @CBPAMO aircrew. #NoTeArriesgues@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/LE1s5yjhHS