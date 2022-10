#: During the past 24 hours, Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to 10 different migrant landings in the Florida Keys. Since October 1, 2022, agents have responded to 32 migrant landings with over 450 encounters. #breakingnews #florida #cuba pic.twitter.com/cTjnA4uwDC

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) October 18, 2022