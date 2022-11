#Final @USCG Cutter Richard Etheridge’s crew repatriated 83 Cubans, Sat.

“The #USCG, along with our partners, will continue to stop illegal migration at sea & return people to their country of origin or departure.” – Lt. Ives, USCG D7

Read: https://t.co/HMSL88FG9g@USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/0JH9dgm0xK

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 12, 2022