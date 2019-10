View this post on Instagram

My mother Oria Rubio returned to be with the Lord on Friday night. God blessed her with almost 89 years of life filled with love. And with a peaceful death surrounded by those who loved her. The love she had for her children are but a glimpse of the even greater love God has for His. And the joy we shared in this life foreshadow the even greater joy we will share in the next. We will live together again. Under a new heaven & in a new earth. God himself will live among us. And there will be “no more death or mourning, wailing or pain”.